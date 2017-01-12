Rep. Trey Kelley Named Vice Chair of Ways and Means Committee

MEDIA RELEASE

ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown) as the Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Rep. Kelley will also serve as the Secretary on the Judiciary and Higher Education committees and as a member on the Energy, Utilities, & Telecommunications, Health & Human Services, and Code Revision committees.

“I’m humbled and grateful that Speaker Ralston and the Committee on Assignments have the confidence in me to select me to serve in leadership positions on three committees that are critical to the governance of our state,” said Rep. Kelley. “I look forward to working with Chairman Powell to craft and implement tax policy that reduces Georgians’ tax burdens and creates a climate for businesses to thrive in our great state.”

The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.