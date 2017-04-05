Rep. Kelley Announces Funding for Silver Comet Trail in Polk County

MEDIA RELEASE

ATLANTA – State Representative Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown) today announced that the Silver Comet Trail in Polk County will receive a $100,000 Recreational Trails Program grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources through the Federal Recreational Trails Program.

“The Silver Comet Trail is a tremendous asset for our community,” said Rep. Kelley. “I’m proud to have secured this grant which will help ensure its continued success in Polk County. At the State Capitol, I will always fight for the citizens of the 16th district.”

The Silver Comet Trail is one of only 14 trails in Georgia to receive a new DNR grant, totaling $2.3 million for trail development and upkeep statewide. This grant will help to fund Silver Comet Trail accessibility improvements and maintenance projects.

The Federal Recreational Trails Program (RTP) is a highly competitive grant program which provides funding for trail construction, trail maintenance and trail education. The Georgia RTP, which is funded through the Federal Highway Administration and administered at the state level, develops and maintains recreational trails and trail-related facilities consistent with the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).

The Silver Comet Trail is 61.5-miles and stretches from Smyrna to the Georgia-Alabama state line near Cedartown. This paved trail was originally a rail line but was abandoned by 1989 and opened as a recreational trail in 2008.

For more information on the Silver Comet Trail, please click here.