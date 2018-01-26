Rep. Kelley Accepted to 2018 Leadership Georgia Program

ATLANTA – State Representative Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown) was recently selected to participate in the 2018 Leadership Georgia program, which educates young Georgia professionals on how to best address the challenges facing our state. The program also seeks to bring together various mindsets to encourage unity in Georgia and to strive for a better future.

“I’m honored to be a part of the 2018 Leadership Georgia Program,” said Rep. Kelley. “Whether I’m at the Gold Dome or traveling around the state, the citizens of the 16th District can be assured that I am representing our values and working to improve our community.”

Rep. Kelley’s wife, Amy Kelley, was also selected for the 2018 Leadership Georgia Program.

“I’m looking forward to participating in this great program,” said Amy Kelley. “Trey and I are passionate about improving the quality of life in the 16th District, and I know this experience will help us expand our service in our community.”

Leadership Georgia selects participants from a pool of over several hundred applicants each year. The Leadership Georgia Selections Committee uses robust criteria to create a class that has demonstrated leadership and is representative of Georgia’s diverse population.

The Leadership Georgia program prides itself on the diversity of its members and welcomes participants from different occupations, genders, cultures and races. The program has trained a number of highly influential state and national business and nonprofit leaders, as well as elected officials, including U.S. senators, U.S. congressmen, state legislators and a Georgia Secretary of State.