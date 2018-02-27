Redneck Rummage Sale – Rome Braves State Mutual Stadium – March 10

The world’s largest Redneck Rummage Sale returns to State Mutual Stadium on Saturday, March 10th from 7 a.m. til 2 p.m. Fans can enjoy great food, live music featuring Brad Ray, and a great selection of items all day long from over 100 vendors with lots of “treasures” at great prices. Kids can enjoy fun inflatables too.

Cost is just $5 per carload and the event benefits local charities. Those interested in booth spaces are encouraged to contact the Braves at 706-378-5144.

Fans will also be able to purchase single game tickets for the upcoming 2018 season. More information to come!

The home opener is April 5th at 7 p.m. against the Hagerstown Suns at State Mutual Stadium. For a complete schedule check www.romebraves.com.

For more information, contact the Rome Braves at 706-368-9388. Owned & Operated by the Atlanta Braves – A Member of the South Atlantic League

State Mutual Stadium…Home of the Rome Braves!