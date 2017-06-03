Puppetry Theatre Arts in the Park – June 19-23

Puppetry Theatre Arts in the Park, a day camp for ages 8-15, will be June 19-23. It is located in the Hearn Classroom Building in Rolater Park,13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. The hours are 9-4. The cost is $175, which includes all materials for making professional puppets with Claire Howard, noted puppet maker, of Rome. Each child will go home with a beautiful puppet. The campers will make their puppets, write skits and stories about them, and perform with them on the last day of camp. Alton Holman Heritage Arts, Inc. has sponsored theatre camps for sixteen years. Scholarships on a first come, first served basis are available. Call Peggy Allgood, registrar, 706-233-2715, or Winnie Morrow, 706-331-2725, Visit ahhas.org.