Polk Schools closed Monday; icy roads possible early

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday morning, 1:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for all of Northwest Georgia, including Polk County.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.
According to the Polk School District, to ensure the safety of students and employees, they will be canceling school for students, and employees will report at 11:00 a.m. The release also stated that any school system employee who can’t make it to work safely will need to call their principal or supervisor.
A scheduled teacher workday on Friday, March 16 will now serve as a makeup day for students.
A number of surrounding school systems and colleges have also canceled school for Monday as well.
- Polk School District: Closed; make-up is March 16
- Rome City Schools: Closed.
- Floyd County Schools: Closed; make-up is Feb. 19.
- Saint Mary’s Catholic School: Closed
- Darlington School: Closed
- Unity Christian School: Closed.
- Cartersville City: “Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions, Cartersville City Schools will be closed tomorrow. All 230 and 240 day employees are to report at 9 am or when possible. Also, we will make this day up on our previously scheduled inclement weather day, Tuesday, Feb. 20.”
- Bartow County: “Due to the threat of inclement weather, school will be closed Monday, January 8, 2018. 231 staff should report.”
- Excel: “Due to the impending weather concerns and ice, Excel Christian Academy will be closed Monday, January 8, 2018 for all students.”
- Georgia Northwestern: Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay the opening of all campuses until noon on Monday.