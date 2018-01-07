Polk Schools closed Monday; icy roads possible early

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday morning, 1:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for all of Northwest Georgia, including Polk County.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.

According to the Polk School District, to ensure the safety of students and employees, they will be canceling school for students, and employees will report at 11:00 a.m. The release also stated that any school system employee who can’t make it to work safely will need to call their principal or supervisor.

A scheduled teacher workday on Friday, March 16 will now serve as a makeup day for students.

A number of surrounding school systems and colleges have also canceled school for Monday as well.