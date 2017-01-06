Polk School District to release early Friday, more closings and delays

- Polk School District: releasing early Friday: Elementary at 11:15 a.m.; middle school at 11:30 a.m.; and high school, 11:45 a.m.
- Haralson County Schools: Due to the threat of severe weather, school will be cancelled for students (1/6/2017). Staff will report for work at 7:30 a.m.
- Paulding County School District: Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30pm. Middle & High schools will dismiss at 1:30pm. Learning Bridge ASP for Friday afternoon, Friday evening and all weekend activities are canceled.
- Rome City Schools: dismiss all elementary schools at 11:30 a.m. and Rome Middle School and Rome High School at noon on Friday for students. All staff should remain at schools until all students have left. All after school and weekend activities are canceled.
- Floyd County Schools will be closing three hours early. Floyd County Schools will begin dismissal at 11:30 tomorrow and buses will run on a three-hour earlier-than-normal schedule delivering children home. The early dismissal is a safety precaution with the uncertainty of weather forecasts for Friday afternoon. As announced earlier, all after-school sporting events, activities and After School Care have been canceled for Friday and all weekend events have also been canceled.
- Saint Mary’s Catholic School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Friday. No after care on Friday.
- Unity Christian School is closing at noon Friday. No after school care will be available. All weekend activities are canceled.
- From Bartow County Schools (updated): Bartow County elementary schools will release at 12:30 p.m. and middle/high release is at 1:30 p.m. Friday. ALSO: All activities and after-school care beginning Friday at 4 p.m. through the weekend have been canceled.
- Cartersville City Schools will be closing two hours early on Friday due to the inclement weather forecast. Each school will dismiss two hours earlier than their normal time. All buses at each school, including special education buses, will be running two hours earlier for dismissal. Car riders at all schools and student drivers at the high school will be dismissed two hours early. There will be no afterschool childcare at any of the schools
- From Gordon County Schools: Gordon County Schools will operate on an early release schedule Friday, Jan. 6. Elementary schools will begin dismissal at 11 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin dismissing at noon. Additionally, the After School Program and all after school activities will be canceled.
- From Shorter University: Saturday check-in canceled due to Winter Weather Warning. Check-in Sunday, 2-8 pm, weather permitting, & Monday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.