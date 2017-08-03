Polk police chief suspended after confrontation with county commissioner

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd was suspended without pay for the rest of the week following a confrontation with County Commissioner Jennifer Husley after Tuesday’s county commission regular session meeting.

Polk County Manager Matt Denton said that he officially reprimanded Dodd for his actions.

Hulsey told the Polk County Standard Journal that Dodd came up to her after the meeting to confront her about a letter she presented as an example of issues within the Polk County Police Department following comments made on Monday night about officers following a chain of command.

She had stated that former officer Randy Turner – who she cited she had permission from to bring up the issue – had tried to follow that chain of command but his concerns had not been addressed in a letter he sent to Dodd. Hulsey also gave her support to a proposed referendum to let the voters decide on whether the county needs two law enforcement agencies, or just one.

Dodd was not available for comment and other commissioners have also chosen not to comment on the situation.

Dodd is expected to return to the job on Monday.