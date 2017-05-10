Polk Medical Center names Laura Corn 2017 Nurse of the Year

From Polk Medical Center:

Laura Corn, a nurse in Polk Medical Center’s Emergency Department, has been named the hospital’s 2017 Nurse of the Year.

Corn began her nursing career at Floyd Medical Center in 1998, before joining the staff at Polk Medical Center, where she has become known for her compassionate approach to patient care.

“Laura is an excellent nurse,” said Tifani Kinard, Chief Nursing Officer at Polk Medical Center. “The kindness she demonstrates each day, along with her clinical proficiency, make her a role model for those of us who work beside her.”

In addition to Corn’s recognition as Nurse of the Year, Kayla Morris was honored as Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year.

“Like Laura, Kayla begins every day with the goal of providing outstanding care for our patients and their families,” Kinard said. “She has a positive attitude that’s proven to be contagious to those around her.”

The awards were presented during Polk Medical Center’s recognition during a May 8 luncheon for Nurses Week, which takes place annually in May and honors nurses for the care they provide.