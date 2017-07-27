Polk Drug Task Force announces numerous arrests during July

The Polk County Drug Task Force would like to issue the following press release in regards to the recent conclusion of criminal investigations conducted by the Polk County Drug Task Force during the month of July, 2017. Agents conducted several investigations that resulted in search warrants being executed at four Rockmart area residences that resulted in the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of amounts of methamphetamine ICE and prescriptions medications. These investigations were initiated in an effort to combat mid-level to street level organizations responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine ICE, marijuana, and prescription medications in the Rockmart area.

Agents executed a search warrant at 479 Clearwater St, Rockmart on July 6, 2017. During the search, Agents recovered an amount of Methamphetamine and Narcotic pain pills along with various paraphernalia.

Arrested were:

Oliver, Robert Glen – Charges are: Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Crossing the Guard Line with Drugs.

Harris, Melisa Jean – Charges are: Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) Possession of Methamphetamine, VGCSA Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Agents executed a search warrant at 481 Clearwater St, Rockmart on July 10, 2017. During the search, Agents recovered an amount of Methamphetamine and various paraphernalia.

Arrested was:

Moore, Charles Jefferson – Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of the Tools for the Commission of a Crime.

Agents executed a search warrant at 106 Formby Trail, Aragon on July 18, 2017. During the search, Agents recovered an amount of Methamphetamine and various paraphernalia.

Arrested were:

Formby, Robert Shawn – Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) Possession of Methamphetamine, VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime, and Forgery 1 st Degree (Counterfeit Bill).

Goss, Sinjen Rachelle – Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) Possession of Methamphetamine, VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and Tools for the Commission of a Crime.

Agents executed a search warrant at 716 Fairview Rd, Rockmart on July 19, 2017. During the search, Agents recovered an amount of Methamphetamine, Narcotic pain pills, and various paraphernalia.

Arrested was:

Brumbelow, Julie Marie – Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) Possession of Methamphetamine, VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, VGCSA Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.

The Polk County Drug Task Force encourages anyone with drug related information to please contact the Polk County Drug Task Force @ (678) 901-4644 or via email at pcdtf@polkga.org. All information will be held in confidence and all issues the public has will be taken seriously.

The Polk County Drug Task Force would like to thank Rockmart Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Department, Polk County Police Department, Cedartown Police Department, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance in the investigations conducted.