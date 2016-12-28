Polk County Water Authority adding drive-thru service

MEDIA RELEASE

Polk County Water is making another improvement to its business by adding a new service drive-thru window to its office located on Rockmart Highway.

The window will be ready for use after the first of the New Year, and will provide customers the ability to make drive-thru payments without leaving their vehicle. The window will accept Payments Only for customers that don’t want to park and come inside to the lobby.

The Authority will accept payments using cash, check, money orders, credit or debit cards at the window. Other business transactions, such as applications for new service, closing accounts, and leak adjustments, will be completed at the inside lobby.

The hours of operation will be the same as the indoor service windows, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Holidays.

A new overnight drop box has also been installed adjacent to the new window to receive after hour payments, as well. The new drop box and drive-thru window are located on the East side of the building.

This new addition to the business should make payment processing faster for the customers, and provide additional convenience for customers who prefer to stay inside their vehicles.

“The window will be open for Payments Only to help with transaction time, both at the window and inside at the lobby. Security and safety measures have been included to protect our customers and our employees. Of course, other payment options remain available such as over the phone using your credit or debit card, mail-in, Web on-line payments, or a one-time withdrawal directly from your account.”, said Jill Price, The Authority’s Office Manager. “Our customers are already telling us that they are looking forward to the window becoming available.”

The idea of installing the window came from PCWA Customer Service representatives. The idea was then developed by both employees and management, and construction had oversight from nearly everyone at the Authority with ideas and improvements that are being used to finish the project. See you at the window.