Polk County Schools closed Tuesday, other systems closed as well

Tropical storm force winds and torrential rains are expected to impact the entire Northwest Georgia region, prompting local school systems and colleges to cancel classes on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for most of the state.

Check the National Hurricane Center Facebook Page for the latest updates on Tropical Storm Irma.

School Closings for Tuesday, September 12:

Polk School District – schools closed on TUESDAY , all extra-cirricular activities canceled

Rome City Schools/ Floyd County Schools – Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools have made the decision to close all schools to students and staff, as well as both central offices, on Tuesday, September 12 in anticipation of severe weather in our area stemming from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. All after school activities will also be cancelled for these two days.



Paulding County Schools will be closed Tuesday, September 12 for both students and staff. All after school activities and athletics are also canceled. Paulding County is currently under a tropical storm warning. Please use caution and stay safe during the storm.

Darlington School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12, due to expected inclement weather and unsafe driving conditions related to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The Darlington School College Fair scheduled to take place Monday has also been canceled.

Saint Mary's Catholic School is closed Tuesday because of the storm threat.

Unity Christian School: "Will be closed Tuesday, and all activities canceled in response to the state of emergency declared by Governor Deal and our concern for the safety of our students and families."

Cartersville schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept 12 due to the expected inclement weather engulfing much of the state. This closure is for all students and all staff members. The totality of all available weather information and predictions has been taken into consideration in making this decision as a precaution in the interest of safety for all our students. We wanted to make this decision and inform you as soon as possible so appropriate plans can be made. Please stay safe for the next two days in light of the weather conditions. We do plan to reopen on regular schedule on Wednesday.

Bartow County School System will be closed to students and all staff on Tuesday 9/12 due to the path and tropical force winds of Hurricane Irma.

Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools Close: In response to Gov. Deal's declaration that all of Georgia is now under a state of emergency, Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools have made the decision to close schools to students and staff on Tuesday, September 12 in anticipation of severe weather in our area stemming from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Tropical Storm force winds that are forecast have a significant potential to cause down power lines and trees, making transportation to and from school treacherous for our staff and students. All after school activities will also be cancelled for these two days. School officials urge families and community members to stay alert to weather warnings and stay safe during the impending severe weather event.

Shorter University: Campuses closed Tuesday because of Hurricane Irma. Mandatory evacuation in effect for resident students. Per email to students: "All Shorter campuses close 9 p.m. Sunday. Sports events, classes, campus activities and campus visits are canceled Tuesday (Sept. 12). There is a mandatory evacuation for Rome Campus for resident students by noon Sunday." Georgia Northwestern Technical College – All Campuses of GNTC will be closed Tuesday due to expected inclement weather.

Georgia Highlands College – Based on severe weather forecasts for our area and the safety of our students and employees, all Georgia Highlands College campuses will be closed on Tuesday, September 12. Check highlands.edu for updates. Please stay aware of weather conditions in your area and be safe.

– Based on severe weather forecasts for our area and the safety of our students and employees, all Georgia Highlands College campuses will be closed on Tuesday, September 12. Check highlands.edu for updates. Please stay aware of weather conditions in your area and be safe. Jacksonville State University – JSU will be closed on Tuesday as we prepare for tropical storm conditions.

– JSU will be closed on Tuesday as we prepare for tropical storm conditions. Kennesaw State University – Kennesaw State University (all campuses) will remain closed, September 12, 2017. All classes and activities are cancelled.

Government/Services: