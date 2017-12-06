Polk County Library Board Meeting – Cedartown Public Library – December 13

December 6, 2017 Donna Hibbets Community News, Local Events 0

The Polk County Library Board of Trustees meeting will be held Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cedartown Public Library.

Sara Hightower Regional Library System

Amy Summerlin, Administrative Services Coordinator

706-236-4630