Polk County Historical Society News-Restorations

For immediate release-

The scaffolding going up on South College Street signals the starting of restorations to the historic Hawkes Childrens Library Building, home of the Polk County Historical Society Museum (PCHS). The museum will remain open this week on the regular schedule (open Wednesday from 1:30 until 4:00 PM, Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 AM through 2:00 PM). After August 18th the museum will be open by appointment for the next 4 weeks. For an appointment, please call 770 862-7627 or 770 748-7488.

This work is the first phase of needed restoration and upgrades to the stately building designed by noted Georgia architect, Neel Reid and financed by Albert King Hawkes , a children’s library and theater advocate from Atlanta who desired to see libraries in more of Georgia’s towns. Mr. Hawkes was helped of far-sighted city fathers. The building was built in 1921. As the building grows close to its 100th birthday, repair and restoration are needed. Funds for the current work come from the dues and donations of members of PCHS, a grant from The Trippe Foundation, and other donations. Additional funds are needed to move to the next phase of planned renewal and upgrade of the building and the preservation of information on the rich history of Polk County. If you have memories of the library or have an interest in preserving the history of this area please donate to PCHS, P O Box 203, Cedartown, GA 30125 or stop in at the museum.

For questions or additional information contact Ellen Hester, President of Polk County Historical Society at 770 748-7488.