Polk County Historical Society – Fundraiser – Donations – February 13 and February 15

Polk County Historical Society – Donations for the Upcoming Fundraiser

Polk County Historical Society will start taking your donations this week for our Flea Market Fundraiser. The former bank building will be open and ready for you to bring items from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. We will be open again on Thursday, February 15 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. This will be the first week for intake. Other intake dates will be announced later. If you have not looked around for items you may want to donate for this much-needed fundraiser please begin your search now. We need as many items as possible to make this project a success. We will be accepting items that are clean and in good condition for this sale which will benefit the renovations at the new museum location. The date of the sale is still to be determined and will depend on progress in the new space.