Police investigating death of Polk County girl that may have video streamed her death

Polk County Police are investigating the death of a local 12-year-old girl who reportedly streamed her death live on the internet.

Katelyn Nichole Davis, 12 of a Silver Creek address in Polk County was pronounced dead at Polk Medical Center after medical personnel tried to save her when she was found at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.

Brazier said her body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Search warrants are being obtained for the girl’s phone, Facebook account and another social media service when rumors swarmed of the incident being recorded by a phone on a live streaming service.

Detective Kristen Hearne of the Polk County Police Department told local media she will be obtaining search warrants Tuesday to access the phone and social media sites in order to confirm the rumors are true.

The investigation remains active, according to Hearne.