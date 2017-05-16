Police have ‘person of interest’ in homicide investigation

Polk County Police have a man in custody who they believe might have ties to a homicide investigation.

According to Kiki Evans of the Polk County Police Department, 54-year-old Roe Dale Bowman of 384 Hightower Rd. was arrested on Friday on a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

Bowman is considered a person of interest in the death of Tammy Wolfe, who’s body was found in the Polk Memory Gardens on April 5.

Currently, no one has been charged with Wolfe’s death.

Bowman was arrested after being found with a small caliber handgun and an automatic handgun were found during the execution of search warrants in which detectives were looking for evidence related to the homicide investigation.

Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said that Wolfe was shot and stabbed at the cemetery, but could not provide any additional information, due to the pending police investigation.