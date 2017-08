Justified’s 6th Anniversary Sing

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017

Pleasant Arbor Baptist Church

4825 County Road 29, Piedmont, AL 36272

Meal at 4 p.m., Singing at 6 p.m.

Justified of Piedmont, AL – Fugatt Family of Gadsden, AL – Just One of Summerville, GA

Free Meal, Free Admission, Love Offering Accepted

For more information call: 256-453-4464