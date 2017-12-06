Pair arrested in traffic stop for Fentanyl possession

A Rome man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop for an equipment violation after drugs and cash were found in the car, according to a release from the Aragon Police Department this morning.
The Monday arrest saw Vivica Rae Barnes, 38, and Javier Cisneros, 34, both of Rome addresses, were charged with trafficking fentanyl and additional moving violations during a traffic stop.
A release from the Aragon Police Department about the arrest stated the pair were found with the drug, along with thousands of dollars in cash.
Cisneros was additionally charged with driving while unlicensed and a headlight requirement. Barnes was also charged with allowing an unlicensed person to drive.
No bond had yet been set this morning in either case.
According to Polk County Drug Task Force Public Information Officer and Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, this was the first known reported case of fentanyl being seized locally.