Pair arrested in traffic stop for Fentanyl possession

December 5, 2017 Andrew Carter Local News, News Desk, Police/Crime News 0

Polk County Standard Journal

A Rome man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop for an equipment violation after drugs and cash were found in the car, according to a release from the Aragon Police Department this morning.

The Monday arrest saw Vivica Rae Barnes, 38, and Javier Cisneros, 34, both of Rome addresses,  were charged with trafficking fentanyl and additional moving violations during a traffic stop.

A release from the Aragon Police Department about the arrest stated the pair were found with the drug, along with thousands of dollars in cash.

Fentanyl and carfentanyl have both been attributed by officials as the cause of a number of drug overdose deaths over the past 12 months in the state of Georgia.

Cisneros was additionally charged with driving while unlicensed and a headlight requirement. Barnes was also charged with allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

No bond had yet been set this morning in either case.

According to Polk County Drug Task Force Public Information Officer and Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, this was the first known reported case of fentanyl being seized locally.