One Person Confirmed Dead In Drowning At Little River Falls

From WEIS Radio

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead following a drowning at Little River Falls this afternoon. Divers were called to area at the request of an Alabama State Trooper; according to reports an 18 year old male went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Cherokee County Rescue Squad was dispatched to the scene along with the Fort Payne Police Department, Fort Payne Fire Department, and the Fischer Rescue Squad just after 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. Cherokee EMS crews in addition to Cherokee County EMA Director Shawn Rogers were also on the scene.

The body of the victim was recovered just shortly before 3:00 p.m. Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton and Chief Deputy Coroner Paul McDonald were called to the scene. Deaton says that this case marks the first drowning of the official summer season.

According to Deaton, the victim is an 18 year old Hispanic male from Adairsville, Georgia; his name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family. Deaton told WEIS Radio that the drowning appears to be accidental and that alcohol was not involved.

The teen was swimming with friends, became fatigued, and slipped under the surface and did not come back up. This is the second death at the falls this week after a photographer fell to his death earlier in the week.