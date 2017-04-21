One critical injury in three car collision near Rockmart

MEDIA RELEASE

A Honda Accord was traveling east on U.S. 278 in the right turn lane attempting to turn onto Ga. 101 South.

A tractor trailer was traveling north on Ga. 101 and was at a stop for a stop sign at the intersection of 278.

A Chevrolet S-10 was traveling east on 278 and entered the right turn lane for Ga. 101 behind the red Honda.

The Honda veered to the left to avoid being struck by the S-10.

The driver side front of the S-10 struck the passenger side rear of the Honda.

The Honda continued east on 278 and came to a controlled stop east of the intersection.

The S-10 continued to attempt to turn right, crossed the south lane of travel, entered the north lane of travel and struck the driver side of the tractor trailer in between the third and fourth axles.

The S-10 traveled under the trailer.

The driver of the S-10 was transported to Kennestone WellStar by Air Life.

S-10 driver: Vladmir Gonzalez Hernandez, Marietta. Honda driver: Demetrius Evans, Rockmart. Tractor Trailer driver: Ronald Moten.

The report is not complete.

Will send additional details tomorrow.