Northwest Health District office, county health departments close early to public on solar eclipse day

Rome, GA– The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District office in Rome and health departments in Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker counties will close early to clients and visitors on Monday, August 21st in the interest of public safety during the solar eclipse. The health departments will close at 12 pm and the district office will close at 1 pm. This closing applies to all public health services in the district, including Environmental Health, WIC, and Children’s Health services.

If viewing the solar eclipse, residents are urged to follow these safety precautions:

Do not look directly at the sun

Sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection

Only look at the sun through an approved solar filter

For even safer viewing, observe indirectly by projecting the sun’s image onto a blank sheet of white paper with a pinhole camera or with binoculars

For more safety information, log onto NASA’s website at https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety.