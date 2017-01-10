No classes for Polk School District Tuesday; a few others join

School Closing:
- Polk School District: Due to icy road conditions and some roads being impassable in Polk County, school will be canceled tomorrow (Tuesday) for all students. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of the students is our number one priority.
- Paulding County School District will be closed for students on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Staff should report at 10 a.m. While many of the main roadways are clear of ice, many secondary and subdivision streets remain icy and dangerous for travel. As temperatures are forecasted to dip below freezing again tonight, we anticipate those surfaces to refreeze, making it dangerous for our school buses, as well as our young, inexperienced student drivers.
- Bartow County School District: No school for students on Tuesday, Jan. 10 due to icy conditions. However, all staff are to report at 10 a.m.
- Haralson County School District: Due to dangerous icy conditions still existing on secondary roads, all Haralson County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. The monthly meeting of the board will take place as scheduled, beginning at 6:00 pm.