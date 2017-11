New Hope Fellowship will have a Night to Shine Leadership/Volunteer meeting on Saturday, December 2nd.

There will be 2 meetings, at 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Church, 363 Blance Road, Cedartown, Georgia.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Additional information available at: www.NightToShineNHF.com