New Harmony Baptist Church – Judgement House 2017 – October 25-27

Come join us for Judgement House 2017, and see how you are “Treasured”! This journey will take you from life to death into eternity to show how the choices and the choice to accept Christ or deny Christ affect our eternity. This is a free event. You can make reservations by calling 706-340-2513 or come as a walk in any night.

Judgement House 2017, October 25-October 27, 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

New Harmony Baptist Church, 951 Prior Station Road, Cedartown, GA 30125

Judgement House…Real People…Real Choices…Real Consequences.