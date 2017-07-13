New Etna Baptist Church Homecoming (July 16) and Revival (July 24-28)

Homecoming is Sunday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. The Davis trio will be singing.
Revival is July 24 – 28 at 7:00 p.m. Ronald Carroll will be the Evangelist.
Trey Jones is the Pastor.
New Etna Baptist Church
3357 Antioch Road
Cedartown, GA
Homecoming is Sunday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. The Davis trio will be singing.
Revival is July 24 – 28 at 7:00 p.m. Ronald Carroll will be the Evangelist.
Trey Jones is the Pastor.
New Etna Baptist Church
3357 Antioch Road
Cedartown, GA
Copyright © 2017 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340