New Etna Baptist Church Homecoming (July 16) and Revival (July 24-28)

July 13, 2017 Donna Hibbets Church News, Events 0

Forestwander.com

Homecoming is Sunday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m.  The Davis trio will be singing.

Revival is July 24 – 28 at 7:00 p.m.  Ronald Carroll will be the Evangelist.

Trey Jones is the Pastor.

New Etna Baptist Church

3357 Antioch Road

Cedartown, GA

 