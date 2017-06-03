Naked man invades Bartow County home

WBHF Radio

It’s bad enough to find a stranger in your home. It’s even worse when he’s naked man.

Bartow County Sheriff’s responded to a residence on Oakridge Drive at around 5 a.m. Tuesday and were told by the homeowner that she heard the doors creak open to each of her two children’s rooms.

She sat up in bed and saw the dark outline of a white male standing in her doorway totally nude.

The man calmly turned, walked through the house, and left the premises.

He was described as being between 40 and 55 years old with a short flat top haircut, older-looking stretched skin, a medium build, a round beer gut, and skinny legs.