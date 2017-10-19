Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church – Carnival for Christ – October 28

Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a CARNIVAL FOR CHRIST on Saturday, October 28 starting at 4:00 p.m. Bring your family and friends for an evening of free food, fun, & games. The church is located at 1335 Mt. Zion East Church Rd., Buchanan, GA 30113.

Sunday morning, October 29, will be Youth Sunday at Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church, Buchanan, GA. The service will be led by the Youth members and Bro. Jesse Smith will be preaching. Morning worship begins at 11:00 a.m.

HEIRBORN of Rockmart will be our featured group at Mt. Zion East Baptist Church on Sunday, October 29, 7:00 p.m. The church address is 1335 Mt. Zion East Church Road, Buchanan, GA 30113.

Pastor Kenny Teal invites everyone to attend.