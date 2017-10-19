Mt. Zion East Baptist Church – HEIRBORN to Sing – October 29

October 17, 2017 Donna Hibbets Church News, Local Events 0

Photo from Youth Summerfest Facebook event page

HEIRBORN of Rockmart will be the featured group at Mt. Zion East Baptist Church on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m.  Everyone is invited to attend.

The Church address is:

1335 Mt. Zion East Church Road, Buchanan, GA 30113