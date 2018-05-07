Memorial Day Veterans Appreciation Concert – Buchanan, GA – May 28

Memorial Day Veterans Appreciation Concert, May 28, 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Community Building, 78 Van Wert Street, Buchanan, GA.

Lots of Patriotic and Gospel Music!

All Veterans present will receive a Framed Plaque – What Is A Veteran?, Flag, Free cd and free concessions!

Drawings for door prizes for Veterans only and a special Love offering will be received and the Veteran holding the ticket drawn will receive this Love offering. Six groups are donating their time to perform for you! Host Groups: The Yarbroughs and His Call, also singing Nothing But Grace, David Gresham, Three Purple Crossed and MC Howard Yarbrough.

Please come out and let our Veterans in West Georgia and East Alabama know how much we appreciate them for their service to America, the Greatest County on Earth!