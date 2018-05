Memorial Day Service, Monday, May 28, 2018

1:00 p.m.

Center Baptist Church, Felton Rockmart Road/Felton, GA

In Honor of Sgt. Ray Mckibben – *Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient* & All Our Fallen Soldiers

Speaker: Amos Sparks

Refreshments Provided by the Ladies of the Felton Community

All Are Welcome!

For information: Mark Hanson @ 470-409-2744