McElwee Memorial Service – Polk County Historical Society – November 11

Please join us in supporting Mr. McElwee in the loss of his son, Bob. There will be a memorial service on November 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at the historic Van Wert Church, 72 Church Street (Old Van Wert, GA) on the east side of Rockmart, GA. The Musical tribute will start at 1:45 p.m. A portion of Bob’s obituary follows.

“Bobby Gene (Bob) McElwee Jr.

Bobby Gene “Bob” McElwee Jr., 55, of Rockmart, Georgia, passed away on October 26, 2017, in Washington, Pa.

He was born February 27, 1962, in Laredo, Texas, the son of Bobby Gene McElwee Sr. and the late Teresa Maria Munoz McElwee.

Bobby had an associate’s degree and worked at Plant Bowen as a Turbine Technician for more than twenty years.”