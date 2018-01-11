Man charged with aggravated assault on a police officer

WRGA News

A Rockmart man is lodged in the Floyd County Jail on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault on a police officer.

According to the warrant, 39-year old Torrey Lashawn Hutchins was stopped by police at a road check on Reeceburg Road at Booze Mountain Road back on August 22.

The officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

When asked to exit the vehicle, Hutchins reportedly reached down, jerked the shifter into drive and began to flee while the officer was behind the open driver side door.

Reports state that Hutchins continued to flee, and left the roadway, causing an accident with injuries.

He is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI. Failure to maintain a lane, too fast for conditions, and a seatbelt violation.