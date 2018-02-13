Main Street business damaged Monday afternoon

Staff Reports

A driver of a van that struck the front of a local business on Monday afternoon was transported to the hospital for treatment of an underlying medical condition.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, the driver of the van experienced “some kind of medical event” while driving on North Main Street at East Avenue at around noon on Monday when they drifted from the northbound lane striking the building.

A front porch column on the left side of the building at Cash Express, located at 113 North Main Street was heavily damaged. However, there was no other damage or injuries reported.

The driver was not seriously injured in the crash, according to Newsome.