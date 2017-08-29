Lt. Governor Cagle Celebrates Polk County College and Career Academy Ribbon Cutting

CEDARTOWN, GA, August 28, 2017 – Today, Lt. Governor Casey Cagle led a ribbon cutting ceremony at Polk County College and Career Academy (PCCCA) as they celebrated the completed renovation of their local high schools. He was joined by Dr. Katie Thomas, CEO of PCCCA and Laurie Atkins, Assistant Superintendent of Polk County Schools, as well as Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Gretchen Corbin.

“This ribbon cutting is more than a ceremony – it is a testament to Polk County’s commitment to developing Georgia’s highly trained workforce,” said Lt. Governor Cagle. “The renovation of their campuses will allow them to offer groundbreaking pathways so students have valuable skills when they graduate. I want to thank Dr. Thomas and the Polk County Board, as well as the PCCCA Board of Directors, for their unwavering support of innovative programs proven to increase student achievement and workforce development.”

Opened in 2015, PCCCA now serves over 1900 students across 8 occupational areas of study. Currently, 92% of their students participate in Polk County College and Career Academy with 30% of high school students enrolled in Move on When Ready courses.

PCCCA received its Georgia College and Career Academy construction grant of $3.1 million from the Technical College System of Georgia in 2014. PCCCA is a partnership between local business and industry leaders and the Polk County School System along with Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Georgia Highlands College.