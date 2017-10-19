Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Polk County

November 1, 2017, Tallatoona CAP will begin accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Senior Households 65 & older and Homebound Households.

Appointments for the General Public will be accepted beginning December 1, 2017.

Appointments are provided on a first come first served basis until funds are exhausted.

Polk County residents who qualify will receive either $310.00 or $350.00 toward their heating bill (heating source).

To schedule an appointment or to request a homebound appointment, visit our website at www.tallatoonacap.org and click BookNow, or call 770-817-4666.