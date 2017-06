The local vegetable market will open on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 6:30 a.m. at Peek’s Park in Cedartown. The market will be open each Tuesday and Friday morning from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. or until vegetables are sold.

Submitted by: Ricky Ensley, Polk County Extension Coordinator

770-749-2142

uge2233@uga.edu