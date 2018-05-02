Living Long, Safely, and Well in Georgia – Division of Aging Services – May 9

Living Long, Safely, and Well in Georgia: A Community Conversation – Public Hearing

The Division of Aging Services at the Georgia Department of Human Services wants to hear your experience and learn from your insights as we design a strategic plan to address our communities’ needs.

Wednesday, May 9th, 2018, 10:00 am – 12:00 noon

Thornton Center located at North Floyd Park, Rome, GA

Please RSVP by contacting Lynne Reeves at lreeves@nwgrc.org or 706-295-6485 – NWGRC – Area Agency on Aging

Invest 2 hours. Join the conversation. Influence the future.

Please join us if you are an: Older adult, Individual living with a disability, Caregiver, Veteran, Elected official, Community-based organization, Service provider, State agency