Live Oak Baptist Church will be hosting a Pinto Bean Fundraiser for our Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry.

February 24, 2018 – 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. – In the Fellowship Hall

Menu: Pintos, lima beans, navy beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, slaw, onion, desserts

Donations will be accepted and All Proceeds will go toward the shipping cost for our shoeboxes.

Address: 150 Live Oak Road, Aragon, GA