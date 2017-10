Live Oak Baptist Church will be having its annual Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Packing Party on November 3 at 6:00 p.m. in the Church Fellowship Hall. Pastor Anthony Osborn invites everyone to come help us. You only need to bring yourself. Everything else is provided including pizza for supper. The Church is located at 150 Live Oak Road in Aragon, Georgia just off Hwy. 101 (behind Burton’s Store).

Our goal is to pack 950 boxes!