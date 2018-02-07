Live Oak Baptist Church (Aragon) – Revival – March 4th-7th

Live Oak Baptist Church, 150 Live Oak Road, Aragon, GA – Revival

We would love to invite everyone out to share with us in revival.

March 4th – 7th: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 4th

7 p.m. nightly March 5th-7th.

Live Oak Church Choir and Pastor Anthony Osborn will start the revival off on Sunday morning.

Joining them on Sunday night will be Rev. Billy Swift preaching with singing by New Liberty Baptist Church choir.

Monday night and Tuesday night: Dr. Tommy Steele from Concord, NC will be preaching. Dr. Steele is the recipient of many honors including a Doctorate of Theology and a Doctorate of Humanities, but in his mind those pale in comparison to the honor of reaching and ministering to the needs of others.

Wednesday night: Rev. Steve Swafford from Fullerville Baptist Church in Villa Rica, GA.

Other Special singers: Monday: Polk County Senior Choir and New Bethel Baptist Church Choir, Tuesday: New Prospect Baptist Church Choir, Wednesday: The Wilkes Family with Jeremy & Krista Wilkes.

Pastor Anthony Osborn and all the members of Live Oak invite you to come and worship with them. Come and see what God has in store for you.

For further information, contact Anthony Osborn at 770-241-2961.