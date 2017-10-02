JUST IN: State to seek death penalty in shooting death of PCPD Detective

District Attorney Jack Browning announced that the state will be seeking the death penalty against Seth Brandon Spangler and Samantha Roof in the death of Polk County Police Detective Kristen Hearne.

Spangler is being charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, felony obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving.

Roof is facing similar charges.

Both had their first appearance in Polk County Superior Court Monday afternoon before Judge Michael Murphy.

Funeral services for Detective Kristen Hearne will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church in Rockmart with interment to follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Cedartown.

The family will receive friends at Victory Baptist Church Monday from 3pm-9pm.