Raffle tickets for Issac Hearne available at Rick Zoerb Ford. Please stop in to show your support for Issac Hearne.

Rick Zoerb will buy one ticket for every ticket sold.

Prize: Signed & Framed Deion Sanders Dallas Cowboys Jersey (Value over $1000)

In loving memory of Det. Kristen Hearne

Back The Blue

Tickets $10, 5 for $45, or 10 for $90

Drawing December 16th