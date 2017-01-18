Investigation into misconduct allegations against Polk superintendent

The legal team for the Polk School District Board of Education is conducting an investigation into allegations made against new Superintendent Darrell Wetherington.

School board members have not made any comments on the matter, albeit that an investigation is underway, citing the advise of the school board attorney.

Wetherington assumed the role of superintendent at the beginning of January after serving as Cedartown High School principal for several years.

He replaced former superintendent William Hunter, who retired at the end of 2016.