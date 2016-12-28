HOOPS: Dawgs split games with Rockmart on Saturday

Varsity Girls

Rockmart Lady Jackets 49

Cedartown Lady Bulldogs 46

Despite a 23 point game for Cedartown’s Tia Covington, the Lady Bulldogs fall to Rockmart 49-46 on Saturday, December 17.

Madison Davis for Rockmart scored 14 points for the Lady Jackets, including 12 points for Makayla Robinson, and 11 points for Cambry Stanley.

Cedartown dropped their record to 4-5 as Rockmart improved to 5-4.

Varsity Boys

Rockmart Yellow Jackets 27

Cedartown Bulldogs 39

Cedartown won their third game in a row with a 39-27 shellacking of the Rockmart Yellow Jackets in a defensive battle on Saturday afternoon.

“Tonight, our kids came out and played a great game on defense,” said head coach Benji Frazier.

“We just told our guys to keep plugging, and that’s what we did tonight.”

Walker Barrow scored 17 points in the win, with Trevon Wofford adding 8 points.

Avery Allen had 12 points for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets and Bronson Garner scored 6.

Cedartown improved to 6-3 with Rockmart dropping to 5-4.