Homecoming at Bellview – Bellview Church – May 20

Homecoming at Bellview

May 20th at 10:30 a.m.

Worship will be lead by the Dove Quartet of Rome, GA.

There will be no Sunday School that day.

A fellowship meal will follow the morning service.

All are invited to attend!