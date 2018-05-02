Homecoming at Bellview – Bellview Church – May 20

Homecoming at Bellview
May 20th at 10:30 a.m.
Worship will be lead by the Dove Quartet of Rome, GA.
There will be no Sunday School that day.
A fellowship meal will follow the morning service.
All are invited to attend!
