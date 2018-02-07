His Call Gospel Ministries (Buchanan) – Benefit Concert – February 10

His Call Gospel Ministries announces a benefit concert for local resident Sandy Littlejohn.

Sandy was diagnosed with DCS breast cancer in January 2017 and has undergone 4 surgeries to get the cancer out and get implants. She has recovered now and is back at work, but, has amassed a lot of debt to pay for all the treatment.

His Call Gospel Ministries will hold a benefit/fund-raiser for her in Buchanan, GA on Saturday, February 10, from 1 to 9 p.m.

Gospel singers from 3 states will be singing to help Debby Faye East raise money to help her friend Sandy Littlejohn. They include New Reason Quartet, Sheila Reed, Craig Kirk Tyndall, Carol Davis, Rose Whitaker, 3 Purple Crosses, Renee Barton, Jim Dautry, James Feathers, and Faye Ivy.

Food will be available and a Chinese Cake auction will be held to help raise funds. A donation/love offering will be accepted.

We invited the entire community to join us for singing and fellowship and to help Sandy Littlejohn.

The benefit will be held at 78 Van Wert Street in Buchanan.

For additional information, please call Debby Faye East at 404-801-6292.