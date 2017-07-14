Heavy black smoke billows from Plant Bowen in Bartow County Thursday

Reports are coming in that employees were being sent home and that no one was injured in the fire. Officials tell 11Alive News that the fire started in the power plant’s switchyard.

Bartow County Fire Department units are on the scene of fire at Georgia Power’s Plant Bowen in Euharlee this afternoon after reports of heavy smoke. A representative with the Fire Department says several units are on the scene, but no other information is available at this time. We have a call into Georgia Power for more information. We will continue to update as more information is available.

From Floyd E-911: Plant Bowen in Bartow County switchyard is on fire. They have fire units on scene & requesting more. Lots of black smoke can be seen from Floyd.