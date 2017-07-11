Health department providing back-to-school services now

Cedartown, GA: “Summer’s hardly begun,” says Polk County Health Department Nurse Manager Malindy Ely, “but it’s not too soon for parents to check some of those mandatory back-to-school tasks off their list now and beat the rush.” Ely’s referring to certain screenings and vaccinations, all of which may be obtained at the health department, that are required by law for Georgia children before they can enter school this year.

“Hearing, vision, dental, and nutrition screenings are required for any student entering a Georgia school for the first time,” Ely reminds. “Also, children born on or after January 1, 2002, who are entering or transferring into seventh grade and children who are new entrants into a Georgia school in grades seven through twelve need proof of having received one dose of the adolescent pertussis or whooping cough booster vaccination called ‘Tdap’ and an adolescent meningococcal vaccination prior to starting school.” These requirements affect all public and private schools.

Ely encourages parents to bring their children in now so they can complete their screenings and immunizations required for school. When your child’s immunizations are up-to-date, you will receive a copy of the Form 3231 Georgia Immunization Certificate.

When your child completes their Hearing, Vision and Dental and Nutrition screenings, you will receive a copy of the Form 3300 Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition Screening. Call for an appointment and come in early to check these back-to- school requirements off your to-do list today.

Acceptable payment methods include cash, credit-and-debit cards, Medicare, and Medicaid. Private insurance can be billed for certain services. Clients may call the health department at 770-749-2270 for pricing information.

Polk County Health Department hours are Monday – Wednesday 8 am to 5 pm, Thursday 8 am to 6:30 pm, and Friday 8 am to 2 pm. Environmental Health office hours are Monday – Thursday 8 am to 5 pm and Friday 8 am to 2 pm.

Contact the Polk County Health Department, 125 East Ware Street, Cedartown, at 770-749-2270; the Environmental Health office at 770-749-2253, or visit www.nwgapublichealth.org/counties/polk