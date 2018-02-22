Gospel Singing – Victory Baptist Church – April 22

February 22, 2018 Donna Hibbets Church News 0

Gospel Singing – Sunday, April 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

The Collingsworth Family

Victory Baptist Church, Rockmart, GA

15 Hendrix Road (Highway 278)

Rockmart, GA 30153

678-685-4570

http://www.vbcrockmart.com

http://thecollinsworthfamily.com